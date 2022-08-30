Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Seems To Tease One Shocking Death

In the new trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a warning: "We’ll show the world who we are... and what we do." Them's fightin' words, and they're uttered portentously by in the 16-second-long teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. Because it’s so short, this teaser is a true tease. But, for hardcore fans, there are a few pertinent morsels, plus, the possibility that this season is setting up the death of a major character.

First, there are Costner's words. He stars in Taylor Sheridan's addictive show -- which is part Western and part nighttime soap opera in the tradition of classics like Dallas and Dynasty -- as John Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family. Out in gorgeous Montana, John runs America's largest contiguous cattle ranch, and he does so amidst shifting family and political alliances, bruised egos, unsolved murders, and the grudging respect of loved ones and enemies alike.

Who, exactly, Dutton is referring to in his "We'll show the world..." warning is a bit of a mystery, as it could be almost anyone, including his adopted son, Jamie (Wes Bentley). Both of them aspire to be Montana's next governor, and buried secrets surely won't remain buried for long.

The trailer, in big, bold letters, promises that ALL WILL BE REVEALED. What could ALL be? Well, question number one involves John's fate. Many fans think John will die in season five. It seems crazy on the face of it. Costner is the star of the show. He's an executive producer of it, too. And it's a blockbuster hit. Why leave? But it would deliver the ultimate shock and could give Yellowstone a series-defining moment.

And then there’s Beth Button, John's only daughter, played by Kelly Reilly. She's glimpsed twice in the trailer. Beth is as unpredictable as she is smart, and she's freakin' brilliant. Could she ever turn on John? Or how about Rip (Cole Hauser), John's right-hand man and her on-again/off-again lover, whom she married in season four? They're both ridiculously loyal to John. What if one wasn't loyal enough in the eyes of the other? Or John? Oh, and let's not forget that Caroline (the incomparable Jacki Weaver) threatened to put Caroline behind bars. And, going back to Rip for a minute... the trailer shows him cocking a rifle. Who is he targeting? Is he defending/protecting someone? Making Rip angry could mean R.I.P for someone. Also, why does Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) look so broodingly conflicted in his flicker of screen time in the trailer?

When does Yellowstone Season 5 premiere?

The teaser offers up two additional major details as it fades to black. Season Five will open with a two-hour premiere event, and that premiere event will take place on November 13. Paramount Network has also announced that its supersized season five will consist of 14 episodes, split into two batches of seven.

How to stream Yellowstone

Want to prep for season five? Paramount Network will launch a Yellowstone marathon on Friday, September 2, which will run through Monday, September 5. It will start each day at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT. Or, you can watch the series on Peacock or the Paramount Network.