Hugh Jackman Confirmed Wolverine Is Coming To The MCU In The Best Way Possible

Logan is back! And also in the MCU! In a hilarious surprise announcement on social media, Ryan Reynolds revealed that not only is Deadpool 3 happening (finally) but that Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine in the movie, one, last, time.

But what does it mean? Well, put simply, Hugh Jackman will play some version of Wolverine/Logan in a Deadpool movie, which, will seemingly, finally reconcile the continuity of the X-Men with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the hilarious deadpan video, Ryan Reynolds claims that he’s had no good ideas for Deadpool 3, other than asking Hugh Jackman to come back as Wolverine. We briefly see Jackman walk behind Reynolds on the stairs and when asked if he’ll do it, he says, “Yeah sure, Ryan.”

Deadpool 3 won’t hit theaters until September of 2024, but this video seems to serve as an announcement that the movie is getting made. Interestingly, Hugh Jackman is not the first actor from the Fox X-Men films to appear in the MCU. Evan Peters — Quicksilver in the X-Men movies — faked everyone out in WandaVision, playing, basically, a fake version of Quicksilver. Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart shocked audiences everywhere as he appeared as a version of Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

In fact, that specific precedent may indicate that the version of Wolverine we see in Deadpool 3 may not be the same Wolverine we saw in the other X-Men movies. In fact, if we consider Logan from Logan to be an alternate Wolverine, and self-contained in its own universe, then that could mean that Hugh Jackman is actually playing the third version of Wolverine he’s ever played. Or something.