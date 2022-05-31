The Rock's Daughter Just Picked Her Wrestler Name And It's Perfect

Simone Johnson is ready to make her mark. The talented wrestler is set to make her WWE debut after signing with the wrestling promotion in 2020, and ahead of her debut, she unveiled her professional name, and it’s undoubtably perfect.

Simone — daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — has become the first ever fourth-generation WWE Superstar. She’s following her great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, her grandfather Rocky Johnson, and her dad, “The Rock,” and as she’s getting set to enter the ring, she shared her chosen stage name – Ava Raine.

Since Simone signed to the WWE, people have been curious about what she would use as her stage name. With the family history in the promotion, it was assumed she would be choosing a name that gives a nod to her dad – as he did to his father.

So, when Simone changed her Twitter handle and name marking her professional stage name, fans were disappointed. And Simone was tired of the jokes she’s probably heard her entire life.

“I’m slightly disappointed she won’t be known as The Pebble,” one person tweeted.

“Pebbles like the daughter on The Flintstones,” another person tweeted. “Just Pebbles. No last name.”

The same jokes were repeated over and over – and Simone wasn’t feeling it. “I beg of you guys to find a new joke,” Simone tweeted. “Anything.”

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” she tweeted. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

The reality is that Simone will be damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. If she did choose a name that was a nod to her dad, she’d be accused of riding his coattails. And now that she went another direction, people are still chirping.

But we think her name is perfect. It has a very WWE feel to it, it’s short, memorable, and allows Simone to blaze her own path, shine in her own light, while still building on the legacy of her family.

Simone is set to have her WWE debut later this year, after postponing while healing from knee surgery.