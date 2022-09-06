The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Is The Rock Event Of The Year — Here’s How To Watch It

After the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022, the Foo Fighters, and the world, mourned. And, although various musicians paid tribute to Hawkins at the time, a recent concert at Wembley Arena on September 3, 2022, has proven to be an unexpected festival of rock royalty. Make no mistake, this concert — lead by Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters — is the rock event of the year. Did you expect Chrissie Hynde to duet with Paul McCartney in the same concert that also featured Kesha and the current version of Queen? Yeah. It’s that big.

If you missed this moving, and amazing tribute concert, you need to stream it, ASAP. But, get ready to set aside a little bit of time. This mind-blowing event is almost six hours long! In his introduction to the concert, Dave Grohl called it a “gigantic f*cking night for a gigantic f*cking person” and he was not messing around.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Streaming

Although the concert was streaming live for free on YouTube over Labor Day weekend, it’s not anymore. So, to watch the entire concert in full, you have to hit up Paramount+.

But there’s a small catch. If you search “Taylor Hawkins” on Paramount+, you’ll get a 45-minute version of the concert. But, if you scroll down, you’ll notice there’s a second episode of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert and that version is 5 hours and 38 minutes long. (Though, it too, seems to have cut-out a few performances.)

Here are the two versions, both on Paramount+.

Liam Gallagher + Foo Fighters

Now, even though the second Paramount+ episode gives you a longer version of the concert, it does strangely omit the opening, which has Liam Gallagher (of Oasis fame) playing two songs with the actual Foo Fighters. Why this is omitted from the streaming version is unclear, and odd because it is truly awesome. Here’s a snippet of that from Gallagher’s Instagram. (Yes, that is Dave Grohl on drums!)

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Full Line-Up

If you’re curious as to just who played at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, here’s the full line-up.

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – “Live Forever”

Dave Chappelle monologue

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – “Let’s Dance”

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – “Modern Love”

Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – “Psycho Killer”

Kesha, Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – “Children Of The Revolution”

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – “Louise”

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – “Range Rover B*tch”

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – “It’s Over”

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – “On Fire”

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – “Hot For Teacher”

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – “Last Goodbye”

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner and Dave Grohl – “Grace”

Supergrass – “Going Out”

Supergrass – “Alright”

Supergrass – “Caught By The Fuzz”

Them Crooked Vultures – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

Them Crooked Vultures – “Gunman”

Them Crooked Vultures – “Long Slow Goodbye”

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – “Precious”

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – “Tattooed Love Boys”

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – “Brass In Pocket”

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’James Gang – “The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind”

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney and Jason Falkner – “Valerie”

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – “Back In Black”

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – “Let There Be Rock”

Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – “Next To You”

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”

Rush and Dave Grohl – “112 Part I: Overture”

Rush and Dave Grohl – ‘Working Man’Rush and Omar Hakim – “YYZ”

Queen, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor and Luke Spiller – “We Will Rock You”

Queen, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – ‘“’m In Love With My Car”

Queen, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – “Somebody To Love”

Brian May – “Love Of My Life”

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – “Times Like These”

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – “All My Life”

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – “The Pretender”

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – “Monkey Wrench”

Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – “Learn To Fly”

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – “These Days”

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – “Best Of You”

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – “Oh! Darling”

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim – “Helter Skelter”

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – “Aurora”

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – “My Hero”

Dave Grohl – “Everlong”

Taylor Hawkins Son, Shane Hawkins, On Drums

Easily the most emotional moment of the night was when Shane Hawkins, son of the late Taylor Hawkins, took drums with the Foo Fighters on the song “My Hero.” Watch it and try not to weep.