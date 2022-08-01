Star Wars: Andor Will Have a 3-Hour Premiere, 1 Month Late

The biggest Star Wars event of the year — and perhaps the longest Star Wars thing ever — is coming out of hyperspace very soon. Well, not as soon as everyone had been told, but soon enough. Star Wars: Andor — starring Diego Luna as the titular Rebel hero — is now set to hit Disney+ on September 21, 2022.

This date is nearly a full month after the time when Andor was originally slated to premiere. But now, we’re getting a three-episode premiere.

Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer

Airing on Good Morning America, a brand-new feature-length trailer for Andor laid out the entire tone and aim of the series. If you were ever wondering what life in the galaxy was like before Luke Skywalker joined the Rebellion, this show is here to get into it. Tracing the life of Cassian Andor (Diego Luno) before the events of Rogue One won’t just be about connecting the dots for hardcore fans. This show looks like an intense drama, unlike anything Star Wars has attempted before.

Andor episode release schedule

Although slated for August 31, 2022, Andor has now been pushed back to September 21, 2022. The series will run for 12 episodes, but because the first three episodes will air on September 21, the show will drop new episodes on Wednesdays for a total of 10 weeks. Again, the premiere will be three episodes all at once, which is one more than Obi-Wan Kenobi which debuted with two episodes. (Also, for what it’s worth The Mandalorian has never begun with more than one episode.)

Here’s how the Andor episode release schedule shakes out.

September 21: Episodes 1, 2 and 3

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 September 28: Episode 4

Episode 4 October 5: Episode 5

Episode 5 October 12: Episode 6

Episode 6 October 19: Episode 7

Episode 7 October 26: Episode 8

Episode 8 November 2: Episode 9

Episode 9 November 9: Episode 10

Episode 10 November 16: Episode 11

Episode 11 November 23: Episode 12

Again, Andor is, so far, the longest single season of a live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Season 2 is also planned.