Great action movies that are also legit rom-coms aren’t as numerous as you might think. True Lies is brilliant, but it’s not exactly relatable, nor is it new. So, if couples are looking for a good combination of action thrills, and funny romance, finding that perfect balance for a date night movie can be tricky. Enter Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. The movie hit theaters in late 2022, but it hits Amazon Prime Video on January 27, 2023. And when it does, it looks like a perfect, and outrageous combination for couples to stream together.

Shotgun Wedding is directed by Jason Moore, probably most famous for directing the hilarious musical Avenue Q in 2003. In terms of his comedy films, 2012’s Pitch Perfect is also his, which holds up pretty well, over a decade later. The point is, Moore has the chops to do a high-concept comedy that also has the goal of being a broad crowd-pleaser.

Despite the implications of its title, Shotgun Wedding isn’t about a forced wedding, but instead, about a couple — Lopez and Duhamel — who have their dream destination wedding taken hostage by gun-totting mercenaries. This isn’t the kind of thing where one person has a hidden secret life as an assassin or owes the mob money or something like that. Instead, it’s a movie in which the groom and bride-to-be are both caught off guard by the ridiculous action-movie stakes.

The trailer looks funny, heartfelt, and, best of all, a legitimately exciting action movie. Jennifer Lopez looks amazing and Josh Duhamel is down-to-Earth, relatable, and realistic. With a dose of everyday couple problems, combined with high-stakes action movie drama, Shotgun Wedding looks like it can’t miss. Here’s hoping 2023’s first streaming date night movie lives up to its potential.

Shotgun Wedding streaming

Shotgun Wedding hits Amazon Prime Video on January 27, 2023.