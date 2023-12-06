Don't Give Up! The Postal Service 2003 Nostalgia Tour Will Continue In 2024

Good news for people who didn’t make the right ‘Plans’ to see Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service on their 2003 reunion/nostalgia tour. (Yes, that was a pun based on a Death Cab For Cutie album.) If you missed out on a night of 2003-nostalgia fueled angst, the bands are going back on tour in just a few short months.

In 2023, the two bands, both fronted by Ben Gibbard, went on tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Give Up — yes, you’re old — The Postal Service’s one and only album, and Transatlanticism, perhaps Death Cab For Cutie’s best (depending on who you ask.) T

he 20-year-anniversary tour was marked with sold-out, stadium shows (including a two-night stretch at Madison Square Garden in September, which Fatherly wrote about.) But unfortunately, those tickets sold out fast — and the tour didn’t hit every major city full of aging millennials who just wanted to remember what it felt like to be young.

In any case, there’s good news: on December 5th, an announcement was posted to the Death Cab For Cutie's official Instagram. The two bands are going back on tour for 16 more confirmed dates across North America. They also teased London tour dates — but haven’t yet set them.

The band will start their tour in late April 2024, kicking off in Atlanta, Georgia. They’ll also hit Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, upstate New York, Portland, Oregon, and a few spots in Canada. So if you missed the first tour — or if the bands didn’t hit your city the first time around — it may not be too late for you. No jokes about our inevitable aging into irrelevance intended — just lean into being an aging emo and rant to anyone who will listen about how good the good old days were.

Tickets for the second run of The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie 20-year-anniversary tour of Give Up and Transtlanticism go on sale on Friday, 12/8, @ 10 a.m. local time, for every tour stop except Salt Lake City, Utah, and London. Good luck.