Snikt! If you know that sound, then you know some of us have just unfurled our adamantium claws and have decided to start rewatching some old X-Men cartoons. the best version of the X-Men is, almost certainly the 1992-1997 cartoon that ran on Fox. And now with X-Men crossovers coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no better time than now to revisit the real X-Men. And, watch the episodes in the right order! Let’s figure out how to watch it together.

These days, thanks to Disney+, and the streaming dominance of Disney+ you can watch the ’90s X-Men cartoon in the most binge-able, streamable format, ever. There’s just one little problem: After season 2 of X-Men, Disney+ has these vintage episodes in the wrong order. In fairness, some of this isn’t Disney’s fault. When X-Men first aired in the ’90s, a complicated production schedule meant that the script order of the episodes sometimes didn’t correspond to the order in which the episodes were released. In fact, tracking down the exact script order is tricky (though not impossible.)

Right now, there are two ways you can binge the original X-Men cartoon series. You can just watch it in the order Disney+ has it, or, after season 2, you can use our guide below, and hunt and peck for the correct episodes in the correct order. What would Wolverine want you to do? Here’s the complete guide, bub.

Season 1

(For the most part, these are in the correct viewing order on Disney+.)

Night of the Sentinels I Night of the Sentinels II Enter Magneto Deadly Reunions Captive Hearts Cold Vengeance Slave Island The Unstoppable Juggernaut The Cure Come the Apocalypse Days of Future Past I Days of Future Past II The Final Decision

Season 2

(As with season 1, these are in the correct order on Disney+)

‘Til Death Do Us Part I ‘Til Death Do Us Part II Whatever It Takes Red Dawn Repo Man X-Ternally Yours Time Fugitives I Time Fugitives II A Rogue’s Tale Beauty and the Beast MojoVision Reunion I Reunion II

Season 3

This is where things get tricky. At first, this season plays out the right way, but right after the Dark Phoenix episodes, things get wonky. Here’s the right order:

Out of the Past I Out of the Past II Phoenix Saga I Phoenix Saga II Phoenix Saga III Phoenix Saga IV Phoenix Saga V No Mutant Is An Island Obsession Longshot Cold Comfort Savage Land, Savage Heart I Savage Land, Savage Heart II Dark Phoenix Saga I Dark Phoenix Saga II Dark Phoenix Saga III Dark Phoenix Saga IV Orphan’s End Love In Vain (Disney+ lists this as episode 15 of season 4. It’s not. It should be watched here.) The Juggernaut Returns A Deal with the Devil (Disney+ lists this as episode 21 of season 4. It’s not. It should be watched here, after “Juggernaut Returns.”)

The remaining episodes that Disney+ lists as part of season 3, including “The Lotus and the Steel,” “No Mutant Island,” and “Obsession,” are actually part of season 4.

Season 4

Okay, so the entirety of season 4 on Disney+ isn’t even remotely in the right order. You’ll have to hunt around within this season to watch everything in the correct order. Plus, some of what should be season 5 is mixed in here, too. For example, the opening episodes of this season should be “Sanctuary” parts 1 and 2, but Disney+ had those as episodes 8 and 9. The following is the correct order for this season. Happy hunting!

Sanctuary I Sanctuary II Xavier Remembers Courage Secrets Not Long Buried Nightcrawler (DEFINITELY NOT episode 1 of this season) One Man’s Worth I One Man’s Worth II Proteus I Proteus II Family Ties Bloodlines The Lotus and the Steel. Weapon X, Lies, and Videotape Have Yourself A Morlock Little Christmas Beyond Good and Evil I Beyond Good and Evil II Beyond Good and Evil III Beyond Good and Evil IV

Season 5

Okay phew! Season 5 is also messed up, and you’ll have to look around within what Disney+ lists as season 4 to get the correct order. Here are the final stories, in the right order! For what it’s worth, Disney+ lists “Graduation Day” as the final episode, and, that is actually correct.

The Phalanx Covenant I The Phalanx Covenant II Storm Front I Storm Front II The Fifth Horseman Jubilee’s Fairy Tale Theatre Old Soldiers Hidden Agendas Descent Graduation Day

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney+.

Here’s where to sign-up.