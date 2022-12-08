Next James Bond Actor Rumored To Be A Huge Marvel Star

As Q might say, pay attention, 007 fans. We’re in for a long rocky road until the next James Bond actor is officially announced. And until then, there will be several rumors and unconfirmed reports. Although Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has gone on record saying the next Bond won’t be cast for awhile, new reports have emerged that one actor has already landed the part. And, the weird thing is, he was an Avenger for about five minutes.

According to numerous reports on Yahoo and elsewhere Aaron Taylor-Johnson — perhaps best known as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron — will become Daniel Craig’s James Bond replacement. At 32 years old, Johnson would be young-ish Bond, but not as young as the 30-year-old George Lazabeny was in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Taylor-Johson is English, despite the fact that he adopted non-English accents for his roles in Kick-Ass and Age of Ultron. He certainly looks like he could be James Bond, and was most recently seen in the action flick Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

Still, the source of this rumor is dubious. Although several major news outlets have picked this news, the source comes from a celebrity gossip Instagram account called “deuxmoi.” Whether or not deuxmoi has secret dossiers on the internal workings of MI6 remains to be seen. Until this news is confirmed by EON, MGM, Amazon, or Barbara Broccoli, it’s safe to say it’s not a smoking gun. Yet.

The next major James Bond release is the novel Double or Nothing by Kim Sherwood, which will be published in the US on April 11, 2023.

Here’s Fatherly’s guide for where to stream all the James Bond movies right now.