December is the month of many celebrations! As you’re putting the final touches on the holiday plans over the next few weeks, we have some new songs to add to your festive playlist. The new musical offerings are perfect for the whole family and a welcome pivot away from the holiday classics we hear in every store. Here’s what you need to know.

First up in new songs is the new single ‘‘Celebrate Kwanzaa."

The start of Kwanzaa is just around the corner, and this holiday there’s a new tune to get kids in on the fun. The annual holiday, which celebrates and affirms African family and social values, is celebrated for a full week, from December 26 to January 1.

This year, bass legend Divinity Roxx and reggae artist Aaron Nigel Smith are excited to share a new single that teaches all things Kwanzaa.

“The two Grammy Nominated family music performers teamed up on the song to shine a light on the seven principles that are celebrated during the last week of December,” a press release reads.

In addition to the song, Roxx and Smith have also produced holiday segments for Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live channel which will highlight the seven principles of Kwanzaa including Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

‘‘Celebrate Kwanzaa” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube now.

Next is a new holiday album titled ‘Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album’

Grammy winner Joanie Leeds and Grammy-nominated Fyütch teamed up for a unique holiday album that takes classic Christmas tunes written by Jewish songwriters and transforms them into bright and merry remakes.

"As a kid, I often felt left out around Christmas. I was in my school choir, and each year we’d sing 10 Christmas songs and maybe ‘I Have a Little Dreidel’ (if we were lucky) so you could imagine my surprise and excitement to learn some of the very best Christmas music was written by Jewish songwriters.” Leeds shared in a press release.

"I love our contribution to the holiday season and was excited to share my passion project with the world and write some new ones too, especially as anti-Semitism is on the rise.”

Along with the classic remakes, Leeds and Fyütch also released two new original tracks, including “Every Day’s a Holiday,” which celebrates being together, and “The Christmas Tree,” which tells the story of decorating a Christmas tree for the first time.

“Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.