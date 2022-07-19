Lightyear Is Hitting Disney+ At The Speed Of Light

To infinity and...well, straight to Disney+! Although Lightyear saw Pixar return to theatrical releases in a bit way — after Turning Red went directly to streaming — the odd not-quite prequel to Toy Story is already hitting Disney+. If you felt any FOMO about not seeing Lightyear in theaters, don’t worry, the movie is coming to Disney+ at the speed of light.

When does Lightyear hit Disney+

After hitting theaters on June 17, 2022, Lightyear will stream on Disney+ starting on August 3, 2022. It seems fast, but, in truth, this kind of turnaround — 45 days after a movie theater release — has rapidly become the film industry standard, especially when it comes to Marvel and Disney movies.

Will there be a Lightyear 2?

As of right now, there are no sequels to Lightyear in the works. Because the movie exists as a kind of meta-movie within the backstory of Toy Story, it’s unclear how Pixar would handle additional sequels. The reviews of the film, overall, are fairly positive, though it hasn’t been a runaway hit. Plus, both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have expressed befuddlement at the basic existence of a Toy Story spin-off that neither are a part of.

Lightyear was made for streaming

One of the reasons that it’s great that Lightyear is coming to streaming so quickly is that now, families that were a bit apathetic can now watch it easily. If you didn’t feel like making a big deal out of going to the theater to see Lightyear, your life just got a lot easier. For parents and kids who were confused about the existence of this movie at all, figuring out what the fuss was all about will now be super-easy.