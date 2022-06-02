And just like that, a huge Marvel movie that seemed like it was in theaters like three seconds ago, is now, suddenly, coming to Disney+. Although Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness only came out on May 6, the film will now be streaming on Disney+ way sooner than we thought.

As of June 22, 2022, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will be streaming on Disney+. To be clear, it will not be hidden behind a wall of premier access. There will not be an additional fee. The big Marvel epic, complete with bizarre (and hilarious) cameos will simply be part of the regular Disney+ catalogue before the end of the month. Even the cast announcement (watch below) acknowledges that this seems early.

Although theatrical movie releases have started to become the norm again, it appears that a short window of theatrical exclusivity is also here to stay. The good news for busy families is clear: If you didn’t make it out to the theater to catch Doctor Strange, you can now watch it on Disney+ in just a few short weeks.

But. Be warned! Like aspects of WandaVision, this Marvel romp is very, very scary, including some horror elements. On top of that, if you’re looking for something comforting about Wanda and her strange dream children, this movie isn’t exactly a mother’s day Marvel gift. It’s a strange Marvel film, but one you definitely can’t miss.