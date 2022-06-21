Yes! Weird Al Just Crashed 'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation'

In 1999, Weird Al immortalized Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace in a way nobody expected. His spoof of “American Pie,” called “The Saga Begins,” told the story of Anakin Skywalker and the events of the first Star Wars prequel with his singular wit, but it was also heartfelt, sappy, and awesome. If you love the Star Wars prequels, there’s a chance that some of that love is connected to that Weird Al song. And now, 23 years later, Weird Al has a brand new Star Wars song.

In the forthcoming Disney+ special, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, a LEGO version of Weird Al performs a new song called “Scarif Beach Party.” In theory, this is a slightly macabre reference to the Battle of Scarif in Rogue One. After all, Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor didn’t make it out alive from their Scarif Beach Party. Gotta love Weird Al, bringing back dark jokes for kids.

We only get a snippet of the song in the new trailer for the special, but it already sounds kind of awesome? Watch the trailer here.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer

Disney+ dropped the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on June 21, 2022. And as Star Wars LEGO specials go, this new Summer Vacation thing looks like a solid one to watch with the whole family. Obi-Wan Kenobi is rocking a kind of Jimmy Buffet look, while the entire plot seems focused on Finn, Rey, Poe, and (somehow!) Ben Solo, all getting together for one last summer before they graduate. Or something. Meanwhile, Darth Vader and the Emperor are chilling at the beach, which feels sort of like what it’s like for parents to go to the beach all the time. Are you the Emperor or the Vader of this cranky beach couple?

Star Wars Summer Vacation Release Date

Weird Al in the new ‘Star Wars Summer Vacation’ special. Lucasfilm

What is LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation all about? When does it hit Disney+? Here’s the official scoop from Disney:

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation,” which is set shortly after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” features the voices of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous “LEGO Star Wars” specials, and includes the new original song Scarif Beach Party performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

And, you can stream the special on August 5, 2022, on Disney+. Will “Scarif Beach Party” be the best Weird Al Star Wars song ever? Does it matter? With this Star Wars family special, the stakes are mercifully, very low.