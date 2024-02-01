Larry David Doesn't Owe Elmo An Apology

Let’s face it, Larry David just did what countless parents have been wanting to do for years. During an appearance on The Today Show, promoting the upcoming final season of his brilliant comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David — co-creator of Seinfeld and warrior for the people — grabbed Elmo by the face, and briefly, took a swing at Elmo’s father, Louie. Afterward, the comedian and writer was made to apologize to Elmo on camera but, come on, most of us are on team Larry with this, right?

First of all, we all can agree that Larry hates the stop-and-chat, and Elmo loves the stop-and-chat. Nobody needs that. Second, yes, Elmo is cute, and great, and probably causes more good than harm to young minds, but he’s really annoying. In fact, some might say that popularization of Elmo was the first sign that Sesame Street was in decline. Whether this is true or not isn’t the point. Parents everywhere have all wanted to take on Elmo.

Plus, this was a show for adults, not kids. So, calm down, would you? Larry David didn’t go on Sesame Street and attack Elmo. He grabbed Elmo — a non-living puppet — a grown-up talk show. This is fine. And very, very funny!

David was asked to apologize to Elmo on camera, later in the segment. And after being told that the apology must “come from heart,” Larry David responded, “What organ are we talking about here?”

Elmo has no heart, and yet, Larry David is made to grovel before Elmo? This is backward, right?

All kidding aside, it is awesome to see Larry David back at it. The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm begins airing on HBO on Sunday, February 4, and we’re already sad to be saying goodbye. Children may need more creatures like Elmo in their lives, but grown-ups need more Larry Davids.

Curb Your Enthausims streams on Max, ironically, the current streaming home of Sesame Street.