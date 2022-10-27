Most James Bond Movies Will Suddenly Leave Amazon Prime Next Week

On the 60th anniversary of James Bond, every single 007 film (with the exception of Spectre) was suddenly streaming for free all in one place. But now, it seems that very soon, nearly all the James Bond movies, with only two exceptions, will no longer be on Amazon Prime as of November 4, 2022.

Although the various James Bond movies have a frustrating history of jumping streaming platforms, it seemed, at least for a moment, that was going to change. But now, if you take a look at most pre-Daniel Craig 007 films on Amazon Prime, you’ll notice they’re all leaving that streaming service on November 4.

Turns out, this brief gift of all the James Bonds flicks on Prime was always going to be a short period of time. According to Variety, Amazon always intended this to happen for “a limited time.” Previously, Amazon hadn’t actually made it clear how long was a limited time, but now we know. Here’s which James Bond movies are leaving as of November 4, 2022.

James Bond Movies Leaving Amazon Prime On November 4, 2022

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Essentially, this means that after all these James Bond films leave Amazon Prime on November 4, the only ones left streaming for free on Amazon will be Skyfall and No Time To Die. But, everything else, from Connery to the first two Daniel Craig films, will be gone.

But don’t worry, James Bond will return, streaming. Somewhere. And when he does, we’ll update our mega-guide on where to stream James Bond movies right here.