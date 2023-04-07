34 Years Later, We're Finally Getting The Perfect Indiana Jones Movie

It’s possible we have not seen the best Indiana Jones movie. Really. While some debate exists between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, almost no rational person would say Temple of Doom or Kingdom of the Crystals Skull is the pinnacle of this franchise. So, conventional wisdom would suggest that the greatest Indiana Jones movie has already happened and that a new sequel couldn’t possibly be as good as the classic from the ‘80s.

But what if a 2023 Indy movie, all about Dr. Jones retiring and stopping the Nazis from using time travel turns out to be the best Indiana Jones movie of all time? What if The Dial of Destiny is the greatest thing ever? A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny suggests that it’s very possible that your favorite movie ever didn’t come out in 1981, but instead, comes out this year, in 2023.

Watch this trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and just try to find the thing you don’t like.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, of course, stars Harrison Ford as Indy, but also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena. John Rhys-Davies returns from the classic films as Sallah, while Mads Mikkelsen plays a scheming Nazi seemingly trying to alter the flow of time. The film is directed by James Mangold, who is probably most famous for his film Logan, which for many is the best X-men and superhero movie of all time.

The trailer finds Indiana Jones on the brink of retirement in the 1960s, as we hear The Rolling Stones's classic “Sympathy for the Devil.” With a mix of flashbacks — including an utterly convincing de-aged Harrison Ford — and present-tense Old Indy action, the story feels like it has a bigger scope than any of the previous installments. Indy even says that this quest has consumed his “whole life.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge is perfect in this trailer as a foil to Jones, while there’s never been a better Indy villain than Mads Mikkelsen, who seems intent on topping his own performance in Casino Royale as the best movie bad guy ever.

The Dial of Destiny is the first Indy movie not directed by Steven Spielberg, and it’s set to be the last one Harrison Ford does. Based on the brilliant trailer, and the amazing talent involved, The Dial of Destiny is clearly set to be one of the biggest movies of 2023. Now, all we have to do is see it and figure it if it’s our favorite Indy movie ever.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.