Idris Elba's 'Knuckles' Is The Sonic Series We Didn't Know We Needed

Live-action video game adaptations are always tricky to pull off. But, somehow, the various Sonic movies have walked that tricky line between arbitrarily new and slick, and deferential to the old video games and cartoons everybody loves. And now, whether we were ready for it or not, Sonic’s ally Knuckles is back for his own TV series.

Starring Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles — reprising his role from Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) — the new show will have six episodes, and air on Paramount+. The plot revolves around Knuckles trying to get Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to become more of a “warrior,” which mostly looks like a situation where Wade is trying to tackle his dad-bod.

What’s so refreshing about the Knuckles trailer is that it’s not even trying to be subversive, or overly clever, or hardcore. Instead, it just looks like an incredibly fun time, in which Elba’s Knuckles is a ridiculously earnest orange echidna with massive hands. (Claws?)

For kids 7 and up, and for ‘90s parents who loved playing old Sonic games, the Knuckles show looks like one series where you can bond without having to think too much or worry about anything at all. Knuckles is here to save the day, and we’re here for it.

Knuckles hits Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. Watch the trailer below.