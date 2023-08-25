This Brilliant Rock Documentary Series Is Free On YouTube

One of the best contemporary rock documentaries is streaming for free right under everyone’s noses. If you haven’t heard of Gibson TV’s Icons, you’ve been missing out. This music interview series profiles various legends of guitar rock with meaty, in-depth one-hour segments. These are the kinds of interviews for serious guitar rock fans, but, if you’re only a casual fan of some of these guitar legends, Iccons is shockingly educational, stuffed full of more rock trivia than even some books.

On August 24, Gibson TV dropped the latest episode of Icons; a brand-new in-depth interview with Noel Gallagher, songwriter of Oasis fame, and currently on tour with his band, The High Flying Birds. In the Icons interview with Noel Gallagher, even longtime fans will discover new tidbits about his approach to songwriting and guitar playing; including a snippet of one of his earliest 1989 home demos of a rare composition called “Gotta Have Fun,” which essentially sounds like a proto-Oasis song crossed with My Blood Valentine.

The rest of the Noel Gallagher Icons episode captures his singular wit, but refreshingly he’s not kidding around about some of this personal history. This is an introspective and hefty interview and a total treat for rock music lovers.

But, Gibson TV’s Icons series isn’t just this new Noel Gallagher episode. Other episodes feature rock icons like Alice in Chain’s Jerry Cantrell, Metallica producer Bob Rock, and several others. These segments are detailed, well-produced, and full of pieces of rock trivia and music knowledge you won’t find anywhere else.

If you’re looking for a cool distraction that will make you feel smarter about your record collection, and features some of the coolest people ever, you can’t go wrong with this Gibson series. It’s free on YouTube and is bound to, at some point, feature your favorite rock icon, ever.

Check out Icons on the Gibson Guitar YouTube channel here.