Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars Fandom Joke About His Son Is Perfect

The Jedi Master has returned. On May 27, Disney+ will drop the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series starring Ewan McGregor, back in his Jedi robes for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. And as he prepares for life back in the Star Wars universe, and fans are counting the days until the new series releases, Ewan joked that the only person on the fence about whether they’ll enjoy the new show is his son. Here’s why.

It’s an amazing time for Star Wars fans right now. We’re getting so much new content with the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, another season of The Mandalorian just around the corner, and Ahsoka, which is currently in production. The fandom has been thrilled with the new storylines and revisiting cool characters. But Ewan says the Star Wars universe is probably ruined for his son – or it could be the opposite.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Ewan both confirmed a rumor about the universe before making a hilariously perfect joke about his son.

“My partner, [Mary Elizabeth Winstead], is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario [Dawson] and she’s about to start,” Ewan says. The series he’s talking about is Ahsoka, where only rumors were circulating that Mary would enter the universe. The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news in January, but without confirmation from Lucasfilm, there was some hesitancy whether it was confirmed or not.

And now that is has been confirmed that both Ewan and Mary are in new Lucasfilm shows, it exciting to the world, but it could go either way for their son, Laurie. He’s only 11-months old but the Star Wars universe lasts forever and eventually Laurie will be at the age where Star Wars is cool but Ewan acknowledges it might not be the same for Laurie.

“Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family,” Ewan said of his son who was born last summer. “He will either embrace it or really go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe he’ll be a Trekkie!”

Which ever fandom his son grows up to love, there is lots to enjoy. We imagine it’s hard, though, to get into the characters when you probably can’t see past that just being mom or dad.

Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney+ on May 25, 2022. Details on the release date for Ahsoka haven’t been confirmed yet.