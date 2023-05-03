Dune: Part Two Trailer Finally Fixes The One Thing Other Dune Movies Have Botched

Usul has called a big one! In the first epic trailer for Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) mounts and rides a sandworm. This epic moment happens late in Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, Dune, and in this trailer, the scene is basically depicted well for the very first time. Never before has a movie or TV version of Dune been able to pull this moment off. We get to witness the new Dune movie actually become the Dune-iest it has been yet. Neither the 1984 David Lynch film nor the 2000 Sci-Fi Channel miniseries ever depicted a sandworm moment as good as this.

Although the previous film, Dune: Part One, set the stage for the complicated political machinations and legendary ascendence of Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, what the new trailer proves is that none of that will mean anything without the rest of the story. The ultimate symbolic way to prove that this movie will go big is to boldly stick this pivotal scene in the very first trailer. In fact, it’s such a good scene, it almost feels like a spoiler.

Dune: Part Two Trailer

Picking up directly after the events of the first film, Dune: Part Two will adapt the rest of the first book, which means the fallout from the defeat of Paul’s dad, Duke Leto, results in a power vacuum on the planet Arrakis, which essentially means Paul and his newfound family of Fremen will be battling with the forces of the Emperor and the Harkonnens.

Although the Emperor will be played by Christopher Walken in Dune: Part Two, he doesn’t appear in this trailer. But three very pivotal new characters do make an appearance in this trailer:

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Paul’s eventual legal wife, and pseudo-biographer of the entire story of Dune. Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit ally of Lady Jessica, with her own political agenda. Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen, and basically the dark, twisted version of Paul.

Paul’s baby sister, Alia, is also not seen in the trailer, but we know his family is growing. In fact, if the movie stays true to the book, Paul will become a father for the first time in this movie. But the consequences of that moment are... well... a bit too spoiler-heavy if you’ve never read the book!

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, 2023.