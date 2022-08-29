Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.

According to WDW News Today, the company has announced a limited-time increase in merchandise discounts for annual pass holders. For current pass holders, the discount on the merchandise will increase from 20% to 30% but for a limited window only.

The deal will be available for one month from Sept. 14, 2022, to Oct. 14, 2020. The discount will allow pass holders to save a little cash on Disney-owned and operated locations throughout Walt Disney World— in a very rare moment where the company isn’t raising prices. The company also announced pass holders can save up to 25 percent off at select Disney locations for this upcoming holiday season.

Of course, it’s important to read the fine print because there are some restrictions on where the discount can be applied. This includes previous purchases, online purchases, PhotoPass, luxury brands, and more. For a full breakdown of what doesn’t qualify to save you a little cash, Disney has a full list you can double-check.

To receive the discount, you must present a valid Annual Passholder card and a government-issued photo ID at the time of purchase. You can also use your Merchandise Mobile Checkout on the My Disney Experience app to have the discount applied.

Walt Disney World does warn that this discount is “personal use only and may not be used for any commercial purpose including, without limitation, to obtain or purchase items or services with the intent to resell such items or services.”

The increased merch discount, while brief, is a welcome improvement for annual pass holders,” Notes from Neverland says. “Disney appears to be making a push to keep current annual pass holders renewing while they continue to work on a revamped annual pass system.”

At a time when it feels like getting the Disney experience is getting more and more expensive, while the discount is only for a short time, it helps. Hopefully, families who want to take advantage are able to get some good, early holiday shopping done. Maybe?