Disney World Announces Its First Big Avengers Ride — But There's a Catch

Fans of Marvel’s Avengers have been patiently waiting for a Disney ride based on their favorite superhero characters. The Disney parks have a few attractions from the Marvel universe including a Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and there’s been a Guardians of the Galaxy ride around for a few years already. But with the Avengers being such a huge Disney franchise, it’s taken a while for the parks to offer us something. Well, that day is finally here, though, it might not be what you hoped for. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Parks has announced the first ride based on Marvel’s Avengers is on the way and it sounds really fun. Called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, the ride features several Marvel characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel.

The official description reads: “Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is every thrill seeker’s dream. Here, recruits will be briefed by Iron Man, equipped with Mark 80 armor for his missions.” It goes on to say that recruits are also joined by “Captain Marvel herself on a mission through space in a vehicle Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure this threat away from Earth.”

Sounds really fun, right? It feels similar to the Spider-Man simulator that opened at the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure in the summer of 2020. That’s probably the feel Avengers ride is going for since it’s going to join the Avengers Campus – but not in the U.S. The new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is opening exclusively at Disneyland Paris, and its own Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure is being built there, too.

The new attractions are part of the Paris expansion of its park which will include building its own Avengers Campus that will come with meet and greets with the various Marvel characters and fun on-theme restaurants including the Pym Test Kitchen an Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed eatery.

The Avengers Campus, including the two Marvel rides, is set to open at Disneyland Paris on July 20. There are no details on whether the new ride will eventually come to the U.S. but we can guess that if it does well in Paris we may eventually see something similar closer to home.