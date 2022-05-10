New rides and attractions at Disney World always creates excitement and hype. The latest ride heading to the park is the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, set to open in Epcot on May 27. But early reviews are already out and they’re all saying the same thing – the ride is intense. Here’s what you need to know.

Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new Epcot ride is a stand out from Disney’s California Adventure ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. The new attraction is set to open to the public at the end of this month and the early reviews are already calling this ride one not to miss.

This roller coaster isn’t like the ones we grew up riding – it’s an immersive Disney “storytelling coaster” that is like an amped up version of the Disney ride It’s a Small World. Guests are taken through a space adventure while riding a coaster, so they really feel like they’re in the world. There are appearances from many of the franchise characters including Gamora, Rocket, and Star-Lord throughout the story, which starts even before the roller coaster takes off.

The ride was described as being the company’s “first to feature a 360-degree rotation and a reverse-launch on a Disney roller coaster, as well as one of the world’s largest fully enclosed coasters.” Which sounds really awesome – and that’s what the early reviews are saying.

SFGate calls the ride Disney’s “most intense new roller coaster in years.” Adding, “In Disneyland terms, it’s about as fast as the Incredicoaster, but not as jarring. This ride doesn’t go upside down, but it’s fast, and you feel it.”

Another said the ride “has the greatest ride preshow I’ve seen, true Disney magic at its peak. The rollercoaster itself is a joy every time, definitely worth the hype.”

The ride sounds really cool – and different from typical coasters or immersive rides. But it’s important to note that the early reviews also say the roller coaster is “intense” which means it’s probably really cool – but maybe not a good move for little kids.