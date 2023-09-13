New 100 Disc Disney Blu-ray Box Set Will Set Families Back $1,500 — But Is It Worth It?

Disney is releasing a new Blu-ray box set that families might want to snatch up — if they can afford it. Just ahead of the holiday season, a massive Blu-ray set called the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection is dropping. It’s got 100 movies on Blu-ray, whether those movies are any good or not! Make no mistake, this box set is about to become a weird holy grail for families and Disney-obsessed collectors

According to The Wrap, Disney is releasing a new 100-film Blu-ray collection, which will include movies from both Disney and Pixar spanning the entire film history. Yes, the entire film history, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, released in 1937, to Pixar’s Elemental, which was just released this year. In total, there will be three volumes sold together as a collection, and each volume has a selection of white and gold Blu-ray discs, one for each of the 100 movies. The collection also features the original theatrical poster artwork to mark each movie.

In addition to the Blu-ray discs, the collection will include digital codes for each of the 100 movies, perfect for those who love to collect hard copies but don't want to stress each time their kid goes to put a new Blu-ray into the player. That said, the price point might not make this practical, considering there are a bunch of movies in here that probably aren’t true “classics,” such as Planes: Fire & Rescue. Because this collection is only animated films, you’re not getting any live-action Disney bangers like Mary Poppins or Pete’s Dragon, but instead, you will get Cars 3.

The boxed set comes with a “Certificate of Authenticity” for its limited-edition release, which gives it the extra pizzazz for true collectors, or something.

The Wrap listed all 100 movies available in the collection, but some stand out, including the older classics like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. It also has some lesser-loved movies like The Sword in the Stone, The Jungle Book, The Rescuers, and The Great Mouse Detective.

Classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and Lilo & Stitch are included. And some of Pixar's best, too, like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc. Basically, there’s more than enough for all tastes and a rare opportunity to snag the best movies in one collection.

Which Disney movies are in the 100 Blu-ray set?

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Make Mine Music (1946)

Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Fox and The Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

James and the Giant Peach (1996

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Hercules (1997)

Mulan (1998)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Tarzan (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Fantasia/2000 (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Home on the Range (2004)

The Incredibles (2004)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Cars (2006)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Ratatouille (2007)

Wall•E (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Up (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Tangled (2010)

Cars 2 (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Brave (2012)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Monsters University (2013)

Planes (2013)

Frozen (2013)

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Inside Out (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Zootopia (2016)

Finding Dory (2016)

Moana (2016)

Cars 3 (2017)

Coco (2017)

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Onward (2020)

Soul (2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Luca (2021)

Encanto (2021)

Turning Red (2022)

Lightyear (2022)

Strange World (2022)

Elemental (2023)

According to The Wrap, the collection will cost $1,500, which isn’t cheap, but it’s a great investment to essentially get 100 of the best Disney and Pixar movies, plus a digital code, for $15 each.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will be available on November 14, with pre-ordering available on Walmart.com on September 18. (Though as of this writing, we haven’t seen any pre-order links. Yet.)