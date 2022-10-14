Dad Jokes

The Very Best Roger Moore James Bond One-Liners, Ranked By Corniness

Nobody did puns better. Moore may have been the silly Bond, but that’s why we loved him.

This year, the late Sir Roger Moore would have turned 95. In honor of him, and the dad-joke one-liner tradition of James Bond in general, here are seven of the best of Moore’s one-liners as 007, ranked by each line’s basic corniness.

7. “I hear the price of eggs was going up, but isn’t that a little high?”

In Octopussy (1983), Magda (Kristina Wayborn) tells Bond that the stakes are either a stolen Fabergé egg or his life. Bond’s response is to scramble his egg metaphors.

