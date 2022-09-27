What’s The Best James Bond Song Ever? New Documentary Might Have The Answer

In Goldfinger, Sean Connery’s James Bond once joked that drinking champagne at the wrong temperature was “as bad as listening to the Beatles without earmuffs.” So, basically, 1964 Bond had terrible taste in music or something. And yet, the music that pervades the James Bond films — from the scores by John Barry, David Arnold, and Hans Zimmer to the showstopping title songs from pop icons like Paul McCartney, Louis Armstrong, Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner, and Billie Eilish — all add up to some of the greatest cinematic music of all time. Is there a best Bond song? What about a best Bond orchestral track? A new documentary might help you decide!

In a new documentary hitting Amazon Prime, The Sound of 007, the entire sonic history of James Bond will be explored and declassified. Starting with Monty Norman’s famous theme for Dr. No the documentary will chart all six decades of Bond music, including Carly Simon’s excellent “Nobody Does It Better,” through Duran Duran’s “A View to a Kill,” and all the way through Billie Eilish and No Time To Die.

With interviews from Daniel Craig, Paul McCartney, Eilish, Finneas, and Casino Royale composer David Arnold, this documentary will be a must for Bond fans.

The Sound of 007 streaming release date

The Sound of 007 hits Amazon Prime on October 5, 2022. This is generally known as “James Bond Day,” since Dr. No, the first cinematic Bond film, hit theaters on October 5, 1962. Check out a clip from the documentary here.

Where to stream James Bond movies online

