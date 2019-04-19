When you’re planning this year’s Easter egg hunt, remember that you’ll need Easter baskets and — crucially — at least a dozen fresh dad jokes to crack throughout the day. With all the eggs-tremely corny potential that Easter jokes offer, this can be a rich time for dad humor. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest, silliest Easter jokes out there — these will delight/torment adults and children alike and are perfect for all ages. To be clear, these Easter jokes are clean and we’re not yoking around.

Easter Egg Dad Jokes

Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a good joke?

It might crack up!

What do you call a sleeping egg?

Egg-zosted!

Why did the Easter egg hide?

He was a little chicken!

What day does an Easter egg hate the most?

Fry-day!

What do you call an egg from outer space?

An Egg-stra-terrestial!

How can you make Easter preparations go faster?

Use the eggs-press lane!

What do you call a mischievous Easter egg?

A practical yolker.

What do Easter eggs do for fun?

Kar-ee-yolk-e!

Why was the little girl sad after the Easter egg hunt?

Because an egg beater!

What did the chicken say when it saw the scrambled Easter eggs?

“Crazy mixed-up kids!”

How did the easter bunny rate his brunch?

Egg-cellent!

Silly Easter Jokes

What kind of beans never grow in a garden?

Jelly beans!

Why are people always tired in April?

Because they’ve just finished a March!

How does Easter end?

With the letter “R”

Where does Christmas come before Easter?

The dictionary!

What’s the best way to make Easter easier?

Put an “i” where the “t” is!

Where does Dracula keep his Easter candy?

In his Easter casket!

Why did the jelly bean go to school?

Because he really wanted to be a Smartie!

Would February March?

No, but April May!

What do baby ducks have for lunch?

Soup and quackers!

Who did Drake invite over for Easter dinner?

All of his peeps!

Easter Bunny Dad Jokes

What do you call 10 rabbits marching backward?

A receding hareline.

Why was the Easter Bunny so upset?

He was having a bad hare day.

Where does the Easter Bunny get his eggs?

From an eggplant.

How does the Easter bunny stay in shape?

Lots of eggs-ercise!

Why can’t a rabbit’s nose be 12 inches long?

Because then it would be a foot.

What kind of jewelry do rabbits wear?

14 carrot gold.

What do you call a rabbit with fleas?

Bugs Bunny.

What do you get when you cross a bunny with an onion?

A bunion.

Where do Easter bunnies dance?

At the basket ball.

How do you catch the Easter Bunny?

Hide in the bushes and make a noise like a carrot!

What kind of music does the Easter Bunny like?

Hip Hop.

What is the Easter Bunny’s favorite dance move?

The bunny hop.

What do you call the Easter Bunny when he gets kicked out of school?

Egg-spelled!

What’s the Easter Bunny’s favorite restaurant?

IHOP.

How do you know when you’re eating rabbit stew?

When it has hares in it!

What do you get when you pour hot water into a rabbit hole?

Hot cross bunnies.

Why did the Easter Bunny have to fire the duck?

Because he kept quacking all the eggs!

Where do Easter Bunnies go for new tails?

To the re-tail store!

How does the Easter Bunny travel?

On hareplanes!

How do you know that carrots are good for your eyes?

You never see a rabbit wearing glasses!

How does the Easter Bunny keep his fur looking so good?

Hare spray!

How can you tell where the Easter Bunny has buried his treasure?

Eggs mark the spot!

What kind of stories do bunnies like to tell?

Ones with hoppy endings!

What’s the Easter bunny’s favorite sport?

Basketball!

What do you call a rabbit who tells great jokes?

A funny bunny!