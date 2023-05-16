This Is The Right Way To Wash Your Face

Every man should wash his face every day. This is hands down the most important step of any skincare routine as it helps to remove dirt, oil product buildup, and impurities. These all contribute to skin issues like breakouts and clogged pores. Simple enough? It is. But also, it’s pretty easy to screw up there.

There is a right way to wash your face and plenty of mistakes that can damage your skin along the way — like using harsh products, scraping away your freshly washed skin with a rough towel, or just splashing water which will do nothing at all. By following these 6 simple steps, you can make certain your face is clean and looking it's very best.

1. Wash Your Hands

Make sure your hands are clean before washing your face. Your hands can transfer dirt, bacteria, and oil to your face, leading to those aforementioned skin issues. Always use soap and water to clean your hands before washing your face.

2. Use The Right Cleanser For Your Skin Type

Cleanser might seem like a “one size fits all” but that’s far from the truth. There’s a cleanser to suit every skin type so it’s best to know your type when selecting a cleanser. And no, a bar of soap won’t cut it. There are various formulas such as foaming, gel, and cream. Select a formula meant for your skin, whether it's dry, oily, sensitive, or combination. Each formula is designed to support the condition of your skin. For example, cream cleaners help to hydrate dry skin types.

3. Wash With Lukewarm Water

Avoid using hot water when washing your face. This can strip away the natural oils of your skin and cause dryness and irritation over time (contributing to the appearance of premature aging). You should be washing your face with lukewarm water instead. Lukewarm water helps your skin to better absorb the products you use. To get the best results from your routine and the products you use, skip the hot water from here on out.

4. Wash Your Face Twice A Day

Wash your face twice a day to maintain a consistent skincare regime. Washing your face in the morning gets rid of oil and sweat that builds up as you sleep while washing your face at night removes dirt, oil, and pollutants that accumulate during the day (it also cleanses away layers of skincare and sunscreen applied throughout the day). Simply splash your face with water, lather up your cleanser, and wash your face for about 45 seconds. Be sure to rinse your face thoroughly.

5. Use A Clean Washcloth And Dab

Your bath towel and body washcloth don’t belong anywhere near your face. They can harbor bacteria that can be wiped onto your face. Avoid this by using a separate clean washcloth to dry your face after cleansing. Use it to gently pat your face, try not to pull or tug on the skin (it is your most delicate organ after all). Store your washcloth in a place where it’s able to fully dry in between uses.

6. Don’t Forget To Use Moisturizer

Now that you’ve washed your face, it’s important to keep it hydrated. The best way to do this is by using a moisterizer. Much like cleansers, there are different formulas out there for different skin types and concerns. After cleansing and drying your face apply moisturizer to your entire face and neck area. Apply in a gentle upwards motion (this will help prevent premature sagging and wrinkles). If you have a beard you might want to use this time to apply beard cream. Lastly, never forget to apply sunscreen throughout the day.