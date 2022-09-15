Troy Brooks lives by one extremely lofty style rule: “Identify who you are as a human and you’ll find your style.” So what kind of human is Brooks? A digital content creator during the day, his daily clothing choices (outlined nicely for us on Instagram) show us a curious and thoughtful, bold but also careful, adventurous and inspired man. Much of his style stems from his grandfather who raised him. Brooks describes him as a man who “was always suited and tailored” and is “the reason that I believe in ironing my clothes, going to a tailor, and having a cobbler.” Not bad rules to pass down. Here, Brooks shows why he's the MVP of thoughtful, curated, and intentional style.

Name: Troy Brooks

Occupation: Digital content creator, upcoming author

Age: 40 years young

Kids’ Ages: 3 ½ and 1

How would you describe your style?

I would say that my style is classic and traditional. I don’t do trends or fads. I believe in investing in quality things that will transcend time — heirloom pieces that I will be able to pass down to my children. The same way my grandfather did with me. I grew up watching my grandfather. The way he carried himself, his mannerisms. I believe style is much more than what you wear. It’s how you operate on a day-to-day basis.

How do you choose your morning outfit?

For me, it’s always started from the bottom up. I’ve always had an affinity for shoes. I would pick out my shoes and that would dictate the direction of where I’d go with my outfit. It depends on how spicy I’m feeling that day. If I’m feeling super casual I might throw on a pair of chinos, some Common Projects, and a T-shirt. I may want to go back to my New York roots. I’d put on some Japanese Salvage Denim, a pair of Jordan 3s, a camo jacket, and a Yankees fitted hat. It depends on the energy and how I’m feeling that day. I think the more dynamic you are as an individual the more dynamic the range of the garments you wear.

Where and how do you shop?

I gravitate towards being more of a millennial when it comes to shopping. I love to shop online, especially being a busy dad who doesn't have a lot of time. The only issue is not having the ability to try things on. I took my son to J. Crew for the first time the other day. I had him with me in the trying room. It was good for about 10 minutes before he wanted to get out of there. I go for brands that make lightweight garments, living here in Georgia. These days I’m shopping at J. Crew, Bonobos, Lululemon, and Todd Snyder is a must. I want to get into Italian high-end luxury cashmere. I’m looking to look like a cool European dad.

What did your dad or a father figure wear that influenced you?

My grandfather is the father figure that I have in my life. The way my 3-year-old plays in my closet is the same way I played in my grandfather's closet. It brought tears to my eyes and was such a nostalgic moment. He was sharp as a tack. He was always suited and tailored. He’s the reason that I believe in ironing my clothes, going to a tailor, and having a cobbler. I remember inheriting his shoe shining kit. He had a huge influence on the way I dressed, especially as I was growing up. He’s the reason I look at clothing the way I do. His style was very classic, while also transcending his time. When you talk about someone who made the clothes (and not the other way around), you’re talking about my grandfather. I think that is attributed to his style.

How did your style change when you became a dad?

I think when you’re a dad that you give so much to your family. You want to maintain your identity. I didn’t want to be the dad in front of the grill with a waist pouch and high socks. I wanted to maintain my identity and be cool. I had to find that fine line. You know your kids are going to throw food on your nice shirt. But I’m OK with that. The best representation for my children would be to continue to take pride in how I feel and how I look.

What’s one style rule you think more men should follow?

There are rules. I think for me the rule is to identify who you are as a human and you’ll find your style. A lot of people can monetize trends. But the trailblazers are the people who know who they are at their core. They let their styles find them. We need to prioritize being true to who we are. Specifically when it comes to clothes and garments. As I mentioned before, style is more than what you wear.

