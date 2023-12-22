Kickin' Gifts

9 Pairs Of Shoes To Buy Your Grown-Up Sneakerhead For The Holidays

Alex French has been into sneakers for decades now. So what does this dad want under his tree? Something a bit more grown-up.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It all started last winter when I picked up these canvas slip-ons by do-gooder brand Tom’s. In no time these $55 dollar shoes became my everyday drivers. They are comfortable, versatile, and look awesome with faded jeans and a white t-shirt or even joggers and a sweater.

That one purchase created a wardrobe feedback loop for 2023 — the idea of trying to dial things up by dialing things back. In all, sense of style took a hard turn away from retro-Jordan drops and toward a notably less athletic kit. While my distaste for dad shoes remains securely intact, my taste in footwear veered retro-modern runners.

With that in mind, here are nine pairs that fit this dialed back (we’re not going to say more refined, but maybe more grown-up?) taste. If you know a dad who’s a sneaker enthusiast in your life, there’s something here.

The Goldilocks Pair Of New Balances

A Ma Maniere
Aime Leon Dore X 996 "White"

This is one top of the line New Balance collaboration.

$210

The Most Money Pair Of Sneakers You’ll Own

Stock X
Above The Clouds X ASICS GT-2160

Others will be green with envy.

$249

Go Ahead And Embrace The Pink

Patta
New Balance 580s

Pink is in.

$190

Trainers That Have More Fun

Asics
Awake NY X Gel-NYC

When you want your sneakers to pop...

$160

Salomon Goes All In On Pastel

Stock X
Lorzenz.OG's Salomon ACS+

These are a real-deal collector's item (and priced that way)

Even Skate Shoes Are Going Pink

Adidas
Adidas Aloha Super Shoes

This collaboration between Adidas and skate legend Mark Gonzales can't be beat.

$100

Taking The Classics To The Cleaners

Adidas
Adidas Samba Shoes

A minimal twist to a classic.

$150

Funky, Chunky, One-Of-A-Kind New Balances

Stadium Goods
New Balance Bodega - Age of Discovery

Not your father's New Balances.

$375

The Year’s Best Jordan Collab

Stock X
Jordan 5 X A Ma Maniere

Breathing new life into a classic.

$211

Alex French is a contributing editor for Fatherly and has been a journalist and editor for decades with work in Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, Grantland, Wired, and many others. He’s also the co-author of Sneakers, which will tell you pretty much everything you need to know on the subject.