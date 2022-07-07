Grooming

8 Celebrity Mustache Styles To "Shave" For Later

There’s a style for everyone.

Laurent KOFFEL / Getty Images

Whether you’re all for growing out a bushy stache or keeping it trimmed, anyone can pull off a mustache. Certain mustache styles can complement your facial structure and features. Here are 8 different mustache styles to try.

Pencil Mustache

The pencil mustache requires a little more maintenance but can be achieved with the slightest bit of trimming. Keeping a little bit of hair trimmed just above your upper lip, this style requires you to trim often to maintain that thin look. This style can work on any hair type or color.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

