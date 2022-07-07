There’s a style for everyone.
Whether you’re all for growing out a bushy stache or keeping it trimmed, anyone can pull off a mustache. Certain mustache styles can complement your facial structure and features. Here are 8 different mustache styles to try.
The pencil mustache requires a little more maintenance but can be achieved with the slightest bit of trimming. Keeping a little bit of hair trimmed just above your upper lip, this style requires you to trim often to maintain that thin look. This style can work on any hair type or color.