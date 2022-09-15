Where do you shop? Chances are it’s not in the store. In the U.S., 76% of adults are online shoppers — 62% of which are regular online shoppers, according to a study conducted by Marist Poll. But then what do you put in your browser? For men, there is no single answer — and if you only have a destination or two, you’re missing out. Maybe you go to Uniqlo for staples — but what of Amazon Basics, Dickies, or Rhone? Mr. Porter is the spot for select high-end menswear, but if you stick to that, you’ll miss out on the Ami Paris, All Saints, and the many other fashion outlets that keep the high-end looks close to home. J. Crew could dress the most stylish preppy man on the planet, but Bonobos, Hugh & Crye, and Rowing Blazers all have plenty to offer in that department too.

That is to say, if you’re shopping for men’s clothes online, variety is your friend. So where to start? We talked to Fatherly editors, fashion editors from Bustle, and editors from The Zoe Report about what they shop for and where they keep on going back for more. The result: a list worthy of bookmarking — and shopping daily.

All Saints

Born out of London in the ‘90s, All Saints is the place for all things contemporary grunge — from leather biker jackets to distressed denim and snug knitwear.

Amazon Basics

Amazon might not be known for a deep well of style, but when it comes to basics, it’s hard to beat. “I'll order basics in bulk from the Amazon Basics section or Target if I need to get some new socks or undershirts,” says Fatherly Deputy Editor Matt Berical. “The price is right. And then I'll spend more on dress shoes, blazers, and jackets elsewhere.”

Ami Paris

If you’re looking for something to impress — a high-end blazer or designer sweater, for example — then head to Paris. Or, easier, head to Ami Paris, a French brand that marries relaxed and stylish wear with elevated basics. Bon chance!

ASOS Design

ASOS is the destination for the latest trends — straight from fashion week runways at an accessible price point and without sacrificing quality. It’s also the go-to for Bustle Senior Fashion Editor Kelsey Stiegman. “I like their men's button-ups and blazers,” she says.

Billebeino

Founded by former Buffalo Sabres player Ville Leino, this brand merges the worlds of sports and arts, with a commitment to producing garments that are made from 100% recycled materials from Pure Waste. Their sweats are exceptionally comfortable, too.

Bleusalt

Anyone with an appetite for cashmere knows it takes quite a bit of commitment to preserve and care for these items. And if you’re someone who wants the feel and look of cashmere without all the work, Bleusalt has you covered. The California-native brand found a solution by sourcing some of the softest fibers in the U.S. and combining them with timeless styles and staples.

Bonobos

Bonobos is the destination for business clothing that stands out. From bright patterned shirts to colorful chinos, it’s a go-to for so many men who don’t want to resign to blue suits and white shirts (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Fatherly Editor-in-Chief Tyghe Trimble is particularly fond of the suiting options at Bonobos. “Now, I do advocate going to get your suit fit, but for some reason, I get away with off-the-shelf suits from Bonobos, my go-to business suit,” says Trimble. “They're comfortable, well-cut, and you can match them with a popping shirt of which Bonobos has ample options.”

Dickies

The No. 1 work apparel manufacturer worldwide knows a thing or two about cargo pants. Pair their celebrated cargo pants with your favorite pair of sneakers for a seamless street style-inspired look. Founded a century ago, Dickies has mastered the art of workwear.

Diesel

Diesel is a global leader when it comes to denim, thanks to offering a wide variety of treatments, washes, fabrics, and fits across product categories while paying homage to its classic denim styles. If you’re looking for a pair of weekend jeans, you would be hard-pressed to find more options than with Diesel.

Dr. Martens

So many of us have worn Docs since middle school. And the brand has grown with us — with tons of options that are equally at home in the office or out at the bar late in the night. Fatherly Style Editor Saleam Singleton is a Doc wearer with a hot tip: “Be sure to check out low-in-stock and discontinued designs. There's always a sale on.”

Farfetch

Farfetch disrupted the luxury fashion market with its business model. The company does not own any of its inventory, which allows designers to take on that risk. The result is a wide selection ranging from brands to boutiques. “Farfetch has been my go-to site for luxury fashion,” says Singleton. “They have a ton of sales. You just have to take your time and search. I always find deals on the site.”

Huckberry

Often when style brands try to capture that outdoorsy vibe, it feels disingenuous — like they’re pretending to be outdoorsy and you just look like an urban lumberjack. Huckberry isn’t pretending. Hatched by two ski bums on a chairlift in Tahoe, the brand has true roots in mountain style, performance gear, and cool outdoors stuff. So go ahead and buy a hatchet to go with that useful and fashionable flannel — alongside a good-looking pair of jeans and a windbreaker.

Hugh & Crye

Getting fitted for a button-down shirt is always best (a tailored choice is for special occasions), but Hugh & Crye's many-sized online fitting system allows you to buy online with a shirt that will look nearly as good. While the patterns and colors are quite basic, you can meet all of your basic button-down needs at Hugh & Crye.

James Perse

This company offers a wide selection of tailored basics, ranging from the classic white tee to free-flowing linens. James Perse’s Malibu-inspired selections are hard to turn away from. Their offerings are not only polished and cozy but also environmentally friendly.

J. Crew

This heritage brand makes timeless clothing with modern fabric technology without breaking the bank. “J. Crew for button-downs has always been a favorite,” says The Zoe Report Deputy Beauty Editor Hannah Baxter. “They have the best drape.”

Lululemon

Come for the incomparable running shorts and shirts (best of the best) and stay for the edgy collabs and surprisingly stylish business wear.

Mango

Mango became one of the leading fashion retailers by showcasing Mediterranean style and culture through minimalist jewelry, tailored trousers, and structured blazers. The brand’s timeless styles could easily be mistaken for designer clothing.

Mr. Porter

Mr. Porter has a curated selection of the best household and emerging designers. They have the finger on the pulse of what every man wants in their closet and what they might not know they need. “If you consider yourself a stylish man and don't shop — or at least browse — Mr. Porter on the regular, do you really care that much about fashion? Mr. Porter is a feast for style-hungry men, and one of the best sites there is to browse high-end designer fashion, fall in love with a select few items, and fill out their closet with favorites,” says Trimble. The Zoe Report Editor-in-Chief Kathy Lee states, “Some things I look for are quality, fit, and how unique [the item] may be. I don't like to buy ‘the’ item everyone covets because I don't want to wear what everyone else wears.”

New Balance

New Balance dually caters to young and old as it embraces its “dad sneaker” roots. The brand extends a retro feel as opposed to the more futuristic offerings we’ve been seeing from brands recently.

Patagonia

This is an outdoors company you can feel good about. “Patagonia cares about their sports (fly fishing, camping, climbing) as much as they do the planet we’re all playing on. If I need technical clothes and they have it, I'm stopping here,” says Trimble. Case and point: Founder Yvon Chouinard just gave away his $1B enterprise — donating all profits to those fighting to stop climate change, forever after.

Perry Ellis

Every man should have a polo shirt in their closet — whatever the occasion, you can’t go wrong. The best are well-fitting and comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. Perry Ellis, which also boasts a variety of other great men’s staples, won’t disappoint.

Rhone

This company excels in workout clothes — extremely soft and sweat-wicking technical fabrics. “Lately, Rhone's expanded that high-end fabric to basics — shorts, polos, pants — and this makes it a site I come back to frequently, especially when I'm looking to stock up on some of those basics,” says Trimble.

Rowing Blazers

The essence of Rowing Blazers is eclectic — in the best way possible. The brand borrows from and blends Japanese street style and sportswear with prep and ‘80s nostalgia. “Rowing Blazers has good everything,” states Stiegman.

SSENSE

Keep a tab open on SSENSE’s site to discover unique luxury menswear. “They showcase a lot of emerging and independent designers, so there's always something inspiring on there,” says Singleton.

Sneakersnstuff

A fly pair of sneakers is a commodity in and of itself. “This is the first site I visit when I'm searching for a new pair of sneakers. You can find rare and usually hard-to-find sneakers here,” says Singleton. “They also sell many cool streetwear brands, so I always check out the menswear section.”

The Real Real

Looking to buy or resell vintage designer clothing? Look no further. The Real Real’s coveted offerings are unparalleled. “Since I do a lot of vintage shopping I love looking at The Real Real under the men's tab for Bode, Marni, and Dries Van Noten,” says Baxter.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s clothing is contemporary and fresh but not trendy. Visit this brand for quality items and leave with your wallet still grinning. “I also love Uniqlo men's sweaters,” states Baxter. “The cashmere crew neck is a staple for me, and I pick up a new one every season.”

Vitality

Vitality makes some of the best high-quality stainless steel jewelry. “This is a good alternative for anyone allergic to silver and other metals,” says Singleton. “Their designs are edgy and rock-and-roll-inspired — but I believe anyone can pull off their modern jewelry.”