There are many reasons you might find yourself in the market for a set of matching family pajamas. Perhaps it’s a family holiday tradition — or it could be because time is but an ephemeral concept these days. Maybe you want to take as many ridiculous family photos as you can before your kids are old enough to be deeply embarrassed by the thought of wearing a reindeer-themed family pajama uniform. Maybe you just like the idea of Team Family showing up to the breakfast table in matching Star Wars jammies. Heck, you don’t need a reason. If ever there was a time for hunkering down in your most comfortable, coordinated family pajama sets and waiting for spring, this is it.

We’ve all spent a lot of time in our comfy clothes this year, but don’t think of this as a lateral move. Think of it as an awesome, festive upgrade. Whether you go with Harry Potter-themed holiday PJs or classic plaid jammies for the whole family, it’s going to make winter better.

Old Navy

The best matching family pajama sets are warm, well-made, soft, durable, and reasonably stylish. (When buying pajamas for little kids and babies, make sure it’s a snug fit for safe sleeping.) You may go for a perfect match — with everyone from you and your spouse down to the baby and the dog in identical pajamas — or for variations on a theme or color scheme. Because some are of the House of Slytherin, and some are of the House of Gryffindor, but there’s a matching family pajama set for everyone. The prices listed are for a full adult set.

Every product on Fatherly is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Best Matching Pajamas for the Whole Family

The Best Matching Pajamas for You and Your Partner

The Best Matching Pajamas for Your Children and Pets