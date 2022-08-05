Idris Elba, The Rock, Chris Pine, Jay Ellis, and so many more men are letting their feet flag fly.
Bare feet aren’t just for flip-flops. Loafers, sandals, and tennis shoes all work well in warmer months without socks. In fact, it would seem it’s the only way to wear them in summer. Don’t take our word for it — these famous men all show us how it’s done.
Insecure and Top Gun Maverick Actor, Jay Ellis jumps on the no socks trend with tennis shoes. The actor pairs his yellow shoes with mustard-colored pants and a gold shirt.