How Famous Men Unbutton Their Shirts

These celebrities show how they bare all (or just a little).

Unbuttoned shirts are a classic menswear trend that will never go out of style. From keeping their shirt unbuttoned all the way to going halfway open or full-on chest commando, celebrities have written the textbook on sporting this look.

Here’s how some of our favorite celebs rock this staple style.

Three Layers

Ben Affleck’s bundle-up method is perfect for the cold weather, or if you just like wearing three different shirts in the heat. Affleck wear’s T-shirt under an open plaid button-up shirt, and pairs an open button-up black jacket over the shirts.

