Fellow Barber's Everyday Tonic Is A Better Aftershave

Let's face it, facial hair does a number on your skin. Even a five-o’clock shadow hair traps tons of oil, dead skin, and bacteria, meaning once the hair goes, your skin is left dry and irritated. This is why a high-quality aftershave is necessary. Take Fellow Barber's Everyday Tonic, a $28 spray that has been around for a decade, containing witch hazel (a natural astringent), aloe vera (soothes and heals skin), bisobolol (calms and reduces redness), and eucalyptus (anti-inflammatory). There’s no alcohol, no harsh perfumes, nothing but the ingredients that will make your skin look good.

Shaved skin, untreated, is bound to fall apart. Frequent shaving can disturb the top layer of the epidermis (responsible for retaining skin's moisture). This can expose skin to dryness, irritation, and chemicals. The post-shave tonic is meant to act as a barrier, minimizing redness, itchiness, and aid in reducing and preventing ingrown hairs. It also helps close pores, keeping breakout-causing dirt and bacteria away.

Everyday Tonic comes in a spray bottle and is applied in a mist. You want to hold the bottle at least 6 inches away from you, apply directly to your face. Also, because this isn’t your typical alcohol-based perfumed aftershave, you can use it any time. It also comes in handy between shaves as relief during the itchy grow-back phase.

Aftershave 101: What To Do Before And After You Shave

Step 1: First, wash your face using a cleanser and towel dry.

Step 2: When you finish shaving, rinse off excess hair and dry your face.

Step 3: Take Everyday Tonic and spray it on. Hold the bottle at least 6 inches away from you.

Step 4: Follow by applying a hydrating moisturizer. Avoid anything with fragrance as this may irritate freshly shaved skin.