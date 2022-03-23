You’ve definitely seen it in the wild, perhaps as recently as today. Chances are, there’s at least one or two hanging in your closet. Hell, maybe you’re wearing one right now: The quarter-zip sweater. Is there a garment that better epitomizes dressing as a father? Probably not. Thank wardrobe stylists who dressed stick-in-the-mud dad characters in them. But who cares? Because the best quarter-zip sweaters and pullovers for men are smart, wear-anywhere staples that stand the test of time.

A hybrid sweater with a stand-up zip collar, the quarter-zip pullover is made to move around in, a bit more cleaned up than a crewneck sweatshirt, and more office-ready than a hoodie. It’s also a useful piece to have in your transitional wardrobe: The best quarter-zip pullovers are often softer and lighter than standard winter sweaters, making them easy to layer over a button-down shirt or t-shirt. They’re also a great mid-layer beneath a blazer or a quilted field coat.

The style first came to prominence as fleece found its way into more wardrobes in the ‘70s, but zip sweaters were also prized by adventurers and mariners for the extra coverage the stand-up collar provided. It’s still a popular style on the golf course or as a running top, too, especially when it’s made of moisture-wicking material.

Here, we’re concerned with the more casual offerings. And these eight quarter quarter-zip pullovers, each made with ultra-soft fabric and seasonally friendly colors, are our favorites.

