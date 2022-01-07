7 Men's Barn Coats That Offer Warmth And Timeless Rugged Charm

In the colder months, when farmers needed to bundle up but still get down to business, they reached for a barn coat. The rugged piece of outwear traditionally featured a rip-resistant cotton canvas exterior, flannel lining, and a wide collar that could be flipped up to defend from the wind. It was also cut for mobility with gusseted shoulders, hung down past the hips for extra protection, and had generous pockets. Warm and rugged, it was an ideal choice.

Today, the barn coat remains an excellent cold-weather option and continues to resonate a rugged charm that looks as good on acres of pasture as it does on city avenues. The best barn coats retain the features that made early iterations shine but feature modern touches that add to their usefulness. They’re also handsome as hell. Now, no, a barn coat isn’t going to be quite as warm as a thick parka or a down-filled puffer jacket. But the name of the game when wearing one on very cold days is layering. Think: a lightweight or medium-weight flannel shirt atop a cotton henley with a barn coat on top.

Below are some men’s barn coats to consider, ranging from classic to more modern. All of them are rugged, warm options to throw on when the cold comes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Fatherly’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.