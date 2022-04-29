Your Kids Will Sing and Dance Smith and Yarn's Great Song 'Brothers and Sisters'

It’s the team-up that we never realized we needed. Aaron Nigel Smith and Red Yarn are both writers and singers of popular children’s and family music. Smith’s songs lean into reggae and funk, while Yarn’s are more country and folk. And now, for the album Smith & Yarn, they’re collaborating for the very first time.

The album is out now from Tuff Gong International, and they’ve released the first single, “Brothers & Sisters,” along with an accompanying video, which Fatherly is pleased to debut.

“Brothers & Sisters” blends their unique styles beautifully, as the song is warmhearted and catchy, and the simple, low-key video conveys the camaraderie and sense of brotherhood that went into creating a welcoming tune that kids can dance to and learn from.

In a video message Smith dropped on his Instagram page on April 29, he said, “We’ve got a bunch of amazing guest artists and instrumentalists on there, that you’re going to want to check this project out.” Guests on the album include Rissi Palmer, Mo Phillips, Kelli Welli, SaulPaul, KarenK, and Father Goose. Yarn, on his Instagram page, posted a video in which he noted, “We co-wrote it, co-produced it…. And we can’t wait for you to check it out and share it with your friends.”

