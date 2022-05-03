The Rock Celebrates a Very Big Birthday, Proving One Important Thing About Modern Parents

Yesterday was a very big day for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor celebrated his 50th birthday, and his millions of fans and followers made sure to shower him with good wishes. Being the good guy Dwayne is, he also took a moment to thank everyone for celebrating his birthday. And in between all the well wishes was an important point being made about modern parents. Fifty is not old.

I’m sure many of us can recall a time when we were young and looked at our parents and wondered what it felt like to be that old. Of course, looking back at those moments now, we’re probably older than our parents were then, and we’re horrified with the idea that 40 or 50 is seen as old.

And that’s why we’re cheering on The Rock and the fact that he recently celebrated his 50th birthday. If we were to ask anyone to describe him, old is probably the last word anyone would choose. He’s currently one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood who is doing everything from comedy to full-on action roles. He was the highest paid actor in 2021, making $42 million, and he’s in probably the best shape of his life.

Dwayne is also a proud dad to three girls, with his two youngest being 6 and 4 years old, so he’s right in that parenting phase where there’s a lot to take on. He’s given zero hints that he’s slowing down in his personal or professional life. And as he celebrates a big birthday, one that used to mean planning for retirement and hoping for grandchildren, he’s changing the face of what it means to be a modern parent.

Age is just a number, and we can stop worrying about the calendar age and focus in on just enjoying life, surprising people, and channel some of that Rock magic.