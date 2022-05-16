Selena Gomez reminded the world that she became a famous actor by first playing opposite a purple dinosaur in one of the most derided kids’ shows of all time, Barney. And yet, because of her big break on Barney, the world got the amazing career of Selena Gomez, complete with Only Murders in the Building and her recent turn as the host of Saturday Night Live.

Gomez’s SNL gig was hilarious, and not just because one of the best sketches had a cameo from Saturday Night Live legend Steve Martin. Here are the five best sketches from the Selena Gomez SNL that prove this episode was killer.

BRATZ

Dolls with attitude come to life to try and help a tween feel better about her parent’s divorce. For every parent who has wondered why the hell Bratz dolls exist at all, this sketch is very much for you.

Old Enough! Longterm Boyfriends

Everyone loves the adorableness of Old Enough, but SNL takes that to the next level. Here, a few boyfriends try to buy stuff for their girlfriends without their girlfriends with them. To be fair, husbands have made these mistakes. I too have mistaken a shallot for a bag of onions. Ouch!

Baby Monitor

With a Twilight Zone-style twist, this sketch about some teenagers watching a baby monitor will be hilarious for parents, too. Yes, everything on a baby monitor does feel surreal and bizarre, and this sketch proves it.

Irish Play

The entire cast of a new play gets COVID, and inexperienced understudies replace everyone. Come for Keenan Thompson’s hilarious intro, but stay for Gomez and Cecily Strong doing a 21st-century version of “Who’s on first.” Just fantastic wordplay and excellent timing here.

Inventor Documentary

SNL legend and wild and crazy guy Steven Martin joins his Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez for a great mockumentary about the inventor of the whoopee cushion. That said, the real comedic MVP here is easily Aidy Bryant. As usual!

Natasha Lyonne will host the SNL season finale on May 21 with musical guest Japanese Breakfast.