RIP iPod! Here’s Some Great iPod Alternatives for People Who Care About Music

After 21 years in production, Apple has announced the iPod will be no more. Pour one out for the iPod! If you’re the kind of person who wants to actually have their digital music separate from your phone, you’ll be rushing for iPod alternatives. Also of note, Apple is discontinuing the iPod Touch which revolutionized how we listened to our music while on the go, and it will only be available to buy “while stocks last.”

The news isn’t completely out of nowhere. Many of the features in the iPod Touch are currently available on our iPhones – including music – so most of our music listening can seamlessly transition there. But there was something handy, and elegant about having an iPod when we needed just our music. The iPod is smaller and lighter, plus a whole lot cheaper than our iPhone. It will be hard to say “goodbye” to the perfect workout tool.

Thankfully though there are still several MP3 players available on the market – perfect iPod alternatives for those of us who care about music, the “old” way.

Here are a few standouts:

1. Sony NW-A105 Walkman A Series

This isn’t your old-school Walkman – it’s been revamped and is really similar to an iPod Touch. It has a large storage capacity so we can store all our music, plus allows for a microSD card to expand as our library grows.

2. R3 Pro Saber MP3 Player

This MP3 player is super compact and lightweight so it’s great for going on a run or doing higher-impact workouts. It also has a long battery life, and while it doesn’t have an internal storage capacity, it holds up to 2TB in microSD cards.

3. Aiworth

This MP3 player has everything that makes them useful: it’s lightweight and portable, it doesn’t have internal storage but lots of external drive space. It’s also got a good battery life and has Bluetooth for fast music transfer. Some say it’s not as user-friendly and intuitive as something like the iPod, but it doesn’t take long to learn the button functions.

4. M17 Media Player

On the higher end of the price scale, the M17 Media Player is an MP3 player that offers great sound and durability. It comes with an internal storage of 64GB but offers additional storage through the microSD card slot. For the price tag, the battery life of 10 hours isn’t the greatest.

5. A19X Portable Music Player

Another affordable MP3 player, the AGPTEK offers several perks including large storage capacity, long battery life, and great durability. With it being on the lower price point, there are not any capabilities to use any music streaming services with this one.

Happy listening! And pour one out for the iPod!