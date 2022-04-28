Bluey Live Stage Play Is Coming to the US In Fall 2022

Your kid has the opportunity to see Bluey live and in person! The popular preschool television show is hitting the road after a successful live tour show in Australia. Heading to the US this fall, here’s what you need to know.

The popular television show, which airs on Disney+ and Disney Junior, is kicking off a nationwide live tour in New York City later this fall. Presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co., Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show will have all our kids’ favorites including Bluey, Bandit, Chili, and Bingo.

The live show will be based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. The show will also include original new music by series composer, Joff Bush, so you can feel confident your kid will leave the show with a new earworm stuck in their heads.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. in a press release.

We know the big question parents will want to have answered about the upcoming new live show is what the costumes will look like. Will it feature people in giant suits with big fake heads? Will this be more like an award-winning Broadway show like the Lion King with interpretive and impressive makeup?

Nope. It’s puppets. Giant puppets. The arms, legs, and mouth will be controlled by two people who stand behind the large puppets of Bluey characters. An option we didn’t have ourselves, but what they went with, nonetheless.

The first of the tour is being kicked off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2022. For more information, including other locations and to buy tickets, check out www.blueylive.com.