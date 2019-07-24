Baby Names

155 Unique Middle Names For Boys That Still Sound Familiar

You figured out the first name, but it's not over yet.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Asian cute baby lying on the bed
Young777/E+/Getty Images

Picking a baby boy’s middle name can sometimes fade into the shadows as parents strive for the perfect baby name. Whether it’s for a baby boy or a baby girl, middle names offer both lots of space to be wildly creative or to pay homage to family history. When considering a baby boy’s middle name, some parents choose Mom’s maiden name or seek to appease family members hoping for a new namesake. Others prize uniqueness or simply aim for a boy’s middle name that sounds cool when said alongside the first name. They are especially handy when the need to scold arises (“William Bradley Pitt! You come over here this instant!”) or if you dream of your baby boy becoming a bestselling novelist.

At the end of the day, sometimes middle names do no more than occupy space on your kid’s birth certificate. So, take some creative license and choose a cool middle name for your baby boy without worrying about it too much. Do you secretly want to name your son after your favorite Star Wars character, but don’t want to saddle him with it for life? Use it for his middle name and keep schoolyard bullies at bay. There are endless challenges and vexing decisions you’ll face as a parent, so enjoy the process of finding your baby boy’s middle name as much as possible. The unique middle names for boys below are an excellent place to start your search.

  1. Abel
  2. Ace
  3. Adaire
  4. Adler
  5. Alan
  6. Albert
  7. Allen
  8. Akira
  9. Atticus
  10. Arden
  11. Ari
  12. Ariel
  13. Asher
  14. Axel
  15. Bailey
  16. Baird
  17. Ballard
  18. Barnard
  19. Bay
  20. Baxton
  21. Beck
  22. Ben
  23. Blaine
  24. Blaise
  25. Blake
  26. Bodhi
  27. Booker
  28. Bowie
  29. Bradley
  30. Broderick
  31. Brian
  32. Briar
  33. Brice
  34. Brooke
  35. Bryn
  36. Cade
  37. Caleb
  38. Callum
  39. Campbell
  40. Camden
  41. Chase
  42. Cole
  43. Cooper
  44. Dan
  45. Dean
  46. Demetrius
  47. Dolan
  48. Dominic
  49. Drake
  50. Drew
  51. Earnest
  52. Eason
  53. Eli
  54. Elle
  55. Ellio
  56. Elliot
  57. Ezekiel
  58. Ezra
  59. Finn
  60. Frede
  61. Frederick
  62. Fox
  63. George
  64. Grady
  65. Grant
  66. Grey
  67. Hale
  68. Harper
  69. Haydon
  70. Houston
  71. Hugh
  72. Isaiah
  73. Isaac
  74. Jace
  75. Jackson
  76. James
  77. Jax
  78. Jayden
  79. Jeremiah
  80. Jeremy
  81. Jerry
  82. Johnson
  83. Joyce
  84. Judah
  85. Jude
  86. Julian
  87. Kaden
  88. Kai
  89. Keaton
  90. Lane
  91. Lawrence
  92. Lee
  93. Lenny
  94. Leo
  95. Leon
  96. Levi
  97. Lionel
  98. Marcio
  99. Martin
  100. Maddox
  101. Mateo
  102. Michael
  103. Mitchell
  104. Nalu
  105. Noah
  106. Noel
  107. Olive
  108. Ollie
  109. Ostin
  110. Otis
  111. Pace
  112. Patrick
  113. Pax
  114. Paz
  115. Penn
  116. Perry
  117. Porter
  118. Preston
  119. Pryor
  120. Ray
  121. Rhett
  122. Riley
  123. Robert
  124. Roy
  125. Ryder
  126. Sage
  127. Salām
  128. Saxon
  129. Shale
  130. Sol
  131. Sterling
  132. Sutton
  133. Timothy
  134. Tobias
  135. Tucker
  136. Tyko
  137. Uriel
  138. Vaughn
  139. Vaylon
  140. Wade
  141. Walker
  142. Wescott
  143. Wesley
  144. West
  145. Weston
  146. Will
  147. Willow
  148. Wilde
  149. Winston
  150. Wyatt
  151. Xander
  152. Xaviar/Xavier
  153. Zane
  154. Zaire
  155. Zachary

This article was originally published on