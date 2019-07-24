Picking a baby boy’s middle name can sometimes fade into the shadows as parents strive for the perfect baby name. Whether it’s for a baby boy or a baby girl, middle names offer both lots of space to be wildly creative or to pay homage to family history. When considering a baby boy’s middle name, some parents choose Mom’s maiden name or seek to appease family members hoping for a new namesake. Others prize uniqueness or simply aim for a boy’s middle name that sounds cool when said alongside the first name. They are especially handy when the need to scold arises (“William Bradley Pitt! You come over here this instant!”) or if you dream of your baby boy becoming a bestselling novelist.

At the end of the day, sometimes middle names do no more than occupy space on your kid’s birth certificate. So, take some creative license and choose a cool middle name for your baby boy without worrying about it too much. Do you secretly want to name your son after your favorite Star Wars character, but don’t want to saddle him with it for life? Use it for his middle name and keep schoolyard bullies at bay. There are endless challenges and vexing decisions you’ll face as a parent, so enjoy the process of finding your baby boy’s middle name as much as possible. The unique middle names for boys below are an excellent place to start your search.

Abel Ace Adaire Adler Alan Albert Allen Akira Atticus Arden Ari Ariel Asher Axel Bailey Baird Ballard Barnard Bay Baxton Beck Ben Blaine Blaise Blake Bodhi Booker Bowie Bradley Broderick Brian Briar Brice Brooke Bryn Cade Caleb Callum Campbell Camden Chase Cole Cooper Dan Dean Demetrius Dolan Dominic Drake Drew Earnest Eason Eli Elle Ellio Elliot Ezekiel Ezra Finn Frede Frederick Fox George Grady Grant Grey Hale Harper Haydon Houston Hugh Isaiah Isaac Jace Jackson James Jax Jayden Jeremiah Jeremy Jerry Johnson Joyce Judah Jude Julian Kaden Kai Keaton Lane Lawrence Lee Lenny Leo Leon Levi Lionel Marcio Martin Maddox Mateo Michael Mitchell Nalu Noah Noel Olive Ollie Ostin Otis Pace Patrick Pax Paz Penn Perry Porter Preston Pryor Ray Rhett Riley Robert Roy Ryder Sage Salām Saxon Shale Sol Sterling Sutton Timothy Tobias Tucker Tyko Uriel Vaughn Vaylon Wade Walker Wescott Wesley West Weston Will Willow Wilde Winston Wyatt Xander Xaviar/Xavier Zane Zaire Zachary