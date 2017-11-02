There appear to be scientific benefits to many birth months, and November is no exception. Like October babies, November babies enjoy a number of benefits related to longevity and athletic performance (fall babies are, in general, fairly similar), along with a few unique upsides. Here’s what the research says about being born in November, a weird time that’s not quite autumn and not quite winter.

November Babies Are Better at Sports

Children between the ages of 10 and 16 who were born in November perform significantly better than their peers in areas of stamina, strength, and cardiovascular fitness, one study suggests. Researchers followed 8,550 boys and girls in the UK and found that children born in November and October consistently outperformed their peers on the playing field. This may be due to the fact that mothers get the best vitamin D exposure during pregnancies than end in autumn.

People Born in November Live Longer

Individuals born in November are more likely to live until their 100th birthday, according to a study of nearly 400,000 people. Interestingly, scientists have replicated this study more than once. They have consistently found that babies born in October, November, and December live longer than their peers. But November babies have an edge — they’re right in the longevity sweet spot.

November Babies Are More Likely to Become CEOs

November is one of the top three CEO-producing months, according to a study of 375 bosses. And unlike findings in the aforementioned studies that grouped autumn birthdays together, October babies do not share this advantage. Roughly one third of all CEOs are born in either November, March, or April.

If You’re November-Born, You May Be Happier

People born in November have the lowest risk of recurring episodes of depression, according to data collected from nearly 60,000 people. The study, published in PLOS One, examined how birth season affects risk for psychiatric illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar affective disorder, and recurrent depressive disorder. The researchers found that November babies are the least likely to suffer from these conditions. Again, experts suspect this sunny disposition may have something to do with the fact that November babies are in utero throughout the summer, when vitamin D exposure peaks.

But You’re More Likely to Be a Serial Killer

Seventeen serial killers were born in November (including Ted Bundy), which is nearly twice that of other months. But this last finding comes from an, um, “study” (?) that also examined the “predominance of specific astrological factors in the birth charts of serial killers,” so we’re pretty sure it’s all bunk. So take this last fun “fact” for what it is — almost certainly untrue, decidedly unscientific, but also a great way to creep out your friends at your next November birthday bash.