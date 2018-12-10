Kids with a December birthday may have to compete with Christmas and other winter holidays, but according to the research, being a December baby isn’t all bad. A number of studies show that being a winter baby has both short-term perks and long-term advantages important enough to outweigh the frustration of having Santa crash birthday parties. There are also — as with all birth months — some disadvantages, but most of the news is good for kids born in December.

December Babies Are More Likely to Live to 100

People born in December are significantly more likely to live up to age 105 compare to those born in the summer, according to a study of centenarians. The research compared the birth months of 1,574 people who lived past 100, to that of 10,885 shorter-lived siblings and 1,083 spouses, and found that what December birthdays lack in quality, they make up for in quantity. You can share the spotlight with Santa when you’re going to have over 100 of them.

December Babies Have Lower Cardiovascular Disease Risk

December babies may have more birthdays ahead of them due to a lower risk for cardiovascular disease, data on 1,749,400 people suggests. The study showed that people born in September through December were more protected from cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for men in the U.S. So for December dudes, this is extra good news.

December Babies Are Easy to Get Along With

People born in the winter are generally less irritable compared to their summer-born counterparts, a survey of 366 college students shows. Participants were asked a series of questions such as “My mood often changes for no reason” and “I love to tackle new projects, even if risky” and “I complain a lot.” Results confirm that being born in July is what your coworker’s problem is.

December Babies Save Money on Dental Care

Going to the dentist may not be as much of a drag for December babies, because they’re more likely to be dentists themselves. At least, that’s what census analysis out of the UK Office for National Statistics seems to indicate. Although it was a British study, the average salary of dentists in the U.S. is $147,922. So hopefully the findings apply across the pond, where the teeth are stereotypically less work.

December Babies Aren’t Weird About Their Birthdays

Research shows that the worst birthday out of all 365 days is December 16th, compared to the best birthday on July 28th. The survey was conducted by the flower company Interflora and is not exactly scientific but underscores an underrated personality trait people with a December birthday possess: Not giving a shit about their birthdays. Even if it may be an adaptive trait developed over many mediocre birthdays, it’s a good quality to have. If it’s never your party, you don’t have anything to cry about.