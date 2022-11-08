How To Dress Your Baby In Cold Weather — Without Overheating Them

How to get that temperature just right.
Dressing your baby in winter so they’re right in the Goldilocks zone — not too hot, not too cold — is an art. Infants and toddlers are less able to regulate their body temperatures, so they’re more vulnerable to the cold, but you also don’t want them to overheat. Here’s how to do it just right.
Layers, Layers, Layers
The key to dressing a baby appropriately for cold weather is layering. Layers provide excellent insulation and can be added or removed in order to find the right comfort level. Babies should have at least as many layers as their parents.
