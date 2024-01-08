Halle Bailey's Son Has A Celestial Baby Name That Couldn't Be More Unique

It’s been a big and exciting year for Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple star rounded out her amazing year by welcoming the birth of her first baby with boyfriend DDG. Halle Bailey surprised fans with the announcement that she gave birth to her baby boy — and shared her little one’s unique and angelic name, too.

On January 6, the 23-year-old star shared the photo on her Instagram account.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her holding her newborn’s hand.

This is her first baby with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (more commonly known as DDG), and while the caption hinted at her son’s name, the gold bracelet on her son’s tiny wrist in the photo all but confirms that her little boy’s name is a unique and celestial one – Halo.

“Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” her announcement concluded, poking fun at all the rumors that have been circulating over the past few months about her pregnancy.

According to Nameberry, the baby name Halo is used for all genders, and it’s obviously tied to the word that’s been around for a long time — not the video game.

Halle Bailey & Chloe Bailey at the MTV awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The word has been used in English since the sixteenth century, and in the sacred sense since the seventeenth,” the baby name expert site says. “It replaced ‘glory,’ the older term for divine light.”

The site also notes that even though Halle’s baby’s a boy, the name Halo is “mostly given to girls,” and it’s thought to be a derivative of the name “Gloria.” And yes, though the name is likely not inspired by the video game, the name Halo did see a slight popularity surge after the release of the game itself, “in which Halo rings are huge structures used as weapons but do have a religious connection.”

Halle Bailey & DDG Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA), which keeps track of baby names, there is no data for boys named Halo, meaning there are less than 1000 boys with the name. Baby Halo will be a trendsetter and one of a kind in his classrooms as he grows up.

The name first appeared in the SSA's data in 2019 when Halo ranked as the 964th most popular name for girls, and it's been slowly rising since. The name reached spot 740 in 2021, dropping slightly again in 2022 to 769. Nick Cannon welcomed a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott in 2022.

Welcome to the world, Halo!