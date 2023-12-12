Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl — And She’s Got A Secretly On-Trend Baby Name

Congratulations are in order for musician/actress/superstar Ciara and her NFL Denver Broncos QB husband, Russell Wilson! The couple welcomed their third child together — and Ciara’s fourth — a baby girl, and gave her a unique baby name that’s secretly ultra-trendy.

On Monday, December 11th, Russell Wilson announced the birth of their daughter on X (formerly known as Twitter), Amora Princess Wilson, just hours after winning a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “2 wins in less than 24 hours!” he wrote, alongside her weight, 9 pounds and 1 oz. Amora joins daughter Sienna Princess, born in 2017, and Win Harrison, born in 2020, and Future Zahir, who mom Ciara shares with the rapper Future.

Amora is a beautiful name, and it’s of Spanish origin, BabyNames.com reports. It means “love.” It’s ultra-trendy because it follows popular baby naming conventions dominating baby names right now — ultra-vowel heavy, beautiful, and short names. But it’s also ultra-unique. Amora will probably be the only Amora in her classroom! As it stands, Amora was the 373rd most popular baby girl name in the U.S. in 2022 — the last year for which we have data. Only 841 babies were born with the name in 2022. Last week, Jennifer Moss, the CEO of BabyNames, pointed out to Fatherly that the parents of today are looking for names that are far more unique — eschewing the “top 10” of popular baby names and looking for their own beautiful moniker.

There’s clearly another baby-naming trend these two superstar parents love — the power of the family name. Amora’s middle name matches her big sister’s, Sienna, but it also matches Ciara’s! Ciara’s middle name is also Princess, making it a family middle name tradition. (For what it’s worth, Win’s middle name, Harrison, is also after a family member — Russell’s father. Plus, Ciara’s son Future Zahir was given his dad’s name.)

Princess, the 970th most popular baby girl name in 2022, is a “title name” — like Bishop, Mayor, or Queen — that has apparently become a quite popular trend since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though you can’t say that Ciara or Russell was behind the trend — if anything, with Ciara being born with it, and with the 2017 naming of daughter Sienna, they’re just showing that they’re tastemakers and trendsetters just using a family name with a lot of history to make new naming traditions.

Congratulations to the happy couple and the whole family!