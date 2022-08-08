A Mom Noticed Her Baby Looked Exactly Like Woody Harrelson And He Wholesomely Agreed

A mom and her little girl went viral last week after sharing a side-by-side picture of her baby and actor Woody Harrelson because the resemblance between the actor and the infant is super uncanny. But it’s his response to the images that make this story really good.

In the original tweet, Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo to Twitter after noticing her 8-month-old daughter, Cora, resembled the 61-year-old actor. The photo she posted showed a fun side-by-side of Cora and a screengrab of a scene in Zombieland where Woody is smiling. She said her daughter’s toothy grin makes her look like the actor.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody [Harrelson]," she wrote. It didn’t take long for the tweet and image to go viral. Within days, the tweet had been re-tweeted more than 25,000 times and half-a-million likes. And all that attention eventually made its way to Woody himself.

Woody reposted a photo of the tweet to Instagram and wrote a cute poem in response to the comparisons being made.

“Ode to Cora,” he began his poem. You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair @danigriermulvenna”

The poem was a hit with Woody’s fans who coined him “Wholesome Harrelson” for the sweet response to Dani’s comparison.

Of course, this made Dani’s day and she also commented on Woody’s poem. "You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older,” she wrote, “you have another fan for life."

"It's not every day Woody [Harrelson] writes your daughter a poem," she later tweeted, with a screengrab of Woody’s cute poem, and a thank you.

"Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets,” Dani wrote, “and also that she doesn't always look like Woody [Harrelson], it's just that when she does... she really really does.”